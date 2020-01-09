1-10-20 Issue
posted to Cedar Street Times on January 9, 2020
Topics: Uncategorized
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Saturday January 4
Library Book Sale
at St. Mary’s
10am – 4pm
Yellow Dot Sale
All yellow dot books 5 for $1
•
New Library Programs
Mondays Starting Jan. 6
Pop-Up Children’s and Teen’s
Library
at the Farmers’ Market
Check out our latest children and
teen books!
Play a board game, card game or
seek and find.
MONDAYS 3:00 pm-3:30 pm
•
Wednesdays Starting
January 8
Drop-in Crafternoon
Make and take something fun!
WEDNESDAYS, 3:30 pm- 4:30 pm
•
Tues., January 14
Monterey Parkinson’s Support
Group Meeting
Managing the emotional aspects
of Parkinson’s’ Diagnosis
Martin Skerritt , LCSW-CHOMP,
3:00 pm
Sally Griffin Active Living Center
700 Jewell Ave. Pacific Grove
NO RSVP needed
•
Wednesday January 15
Monterey Neuropathy Support
Group meeting
10:30am – noon
First Presbyterian Church
Fellowship Hall,
501 El Dorado, Monterey
Group discussion on causes and
effects of neuropathy,
and on a possible breakthrough in
new pain medication that is now
in clinical trials.
625-3407 pnhelp.org
•
Activities at the Library’s
temporary home
Pacific Grove Public Library
542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111
Pacific Grove
•
Tuesdays at 11 am
Preschool Stories
•
Thursdays at 11 am
Baby Rhyme
•
Wednesdays at 3:45 pm
Wacky Wednesday
•
First Wednesday of the
month
at 5-6:30 pm
“Lego” my Library
•
Second Wednesday of the
month
at 12:00 pm
Music with MaryLee (all ages)
Jan. 14, 2020
Program begins
GriefShare
6:30-8:30
831-655-0100
posted to Cedar Street Times on January 9, 2020
Topics: Uncategorized
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Asilomar • Carmel • Lovers Point • Municipal Wharf 2 (Monterey) • Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey) • San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row) • Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach) • Spanish Bay
adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org
subscribe via RSS
stay safe on the go: app for iOS or Android