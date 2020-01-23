1-24-20 Issue

Calendar of Events

New Library Programs

Mondays Starting Jan. 6

Pop-Up Children’s and Teens’

Library

at the Farmers’ Market

Check out our latest children and

teen books!

Play a board game, card game or

seek and find.

MONDAYS 3:00 pm-3:30 pm

•

Wednesdays Starting

January 8

Drop-in Crafternoon

Make and take something fun!

WEDNESDAYS, 3:30 pm- 4:30

pm

•

Activities at the Library’s

temporary home

Pacific Grove Public Library

542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111

Pacific Grove

•

Tuesdays at 11 am

Preschool Stories

•

Thursdays at 11 am

Baby Rhyme

•

Wednesdays at 3:45 pm

Wacky Wednesday

•

First Wednesday of the

month

at 5-6:30 pm

“Lego” my Library

•

Second Wednesday of the

month

at 12:00 pm

Music with MaryLee (all ages)

•

Saturday January 25

DAR Genealogy Seminar

LDS Church

$35 Call 917-9798

•

Wednedsay January 29

Dine Out With Friends

to benefit OG Library

La Mia Cucina

373-2416

•

Wednesday, February 12

Honoring Cdr. Rory Lakind

Fandango Restaurant

Chamber members and City

Officials Only

5-6:30 PM