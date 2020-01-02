1-3-20 Issue
posted to Cedar Street Times on January 2, 2020
Topics: Uncategorized
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Activities at the Library’s
temporary home
Pacific Grove Public Library
542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111
Pacific Grove
•
Tuesdays at 11 am
Preschool Stories
•
Thursdays at 11 am
Baby Rhyme
•
Wednesdays at 3:45 pm
Wacky Wednesday
•
First Wednesday of the
month
at 5-6:30 pm
“Lego” my Library
•
Second Wednesday of the
month
at 12:00 pm
Music with MaryLee (all ages)
•
December 6-29
Cinderella
Paper Wing Theater
Eve performances 7 PM
Matinees 2 PM
410-$30
paraphrase-productions.
•
December 21
Winter Solstice
Blessing of the Waters
5:30-6:30 PM
Lovers Point Beach
The Rinpoche will lead us in prayer
for peace and protection
•
December 23, 24, 25
Library Closed for the Holiday
•
December 24, 25, 26, 27,
30 and 31 and January 1,
2020
Monterey County
Offices Closed
posted to Cedar Street Times on January 2, 2020
Topics: Uncategorized
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Asilomar • Carmel • Lovers Point • Municipal Wharf 2 (Monterey) • Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey) • San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row) • Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach) • Spanish Bay
adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org
subscribe via RSS
stay safe on the go: app for iOS or Android