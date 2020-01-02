1-3-20 Issue

Calendar of Events

Activities at the Library’s

temporary home

Pacific Grove Public Library

542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111

Pacific Grove

•

Tuesdays at 11 am

Preschool Stories

•

Thursdays at 11 am

Baby Rhyme

•

Wednesdays at 3:45 pm

Wacky Wednesday

•

First Wednesday of the

month

at 5-6:30 pm

“Lego” my Library

•

Second Wednesday of the

month

at 12:00 pm

Music with MaryLee (all ages)

•

December 6-29

Cinderella

Paper Wing Theater

Eve performances 7 PM

Matinees 2 PM

410-$30

paraphrase-productions.

•

December 21

Winter Solstice

Blessing of the Waters

5:30-6:30 PM

Lovers Point Beach

The Rinpoche will lead us in prayer

for peace and protection

•

December 23, 24, 25

Library Closed for the Holiday

•

December 24, 25, 26, 27,

30 and 31 and January 1,

2020

Monterey County

Offices Closed