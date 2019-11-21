11-22-19 issue

Calendar of Events

Activities at the Library’s

temporary home

Pacific Grove Public Library

542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111

Pacific Grove

•

Tuesdays at 11 am

Preschool Stories

•

Thursdays at 11 am

Baby Rhyme

•

Wednesdays at 3:45 pm

Wacky Wednesday

•

First Wednesday of the

month

at 5-6:30 pm

“Lego” my Library

•

Second Wednesday of the

month

at 12:00 pm

Music with MaryLee (all ages)

•

Monday, December 2

Christmas Tree Lighting & Santa’s

Holiday Party 5:30p.m. –

8:00p.m.

The City’s official Christmas Tree

Lighting celebration at Jewell Park,

corner Forest & Central Aves. Live

holiday entertainment. Then enjoy

holiday refreshments, dance show,

and visit Santa at the Museum

across the street. Admission free.

•

Monday, December 2, 2019

Barks & Bubbles

5:30pm-7:30pm

Crema, 481 Lighthouse Ave.

$25 per person

RSVP to Karren at

karren@cremapg.com or call

(831) 324-0347,ext. 2

•

Tues. & Wed., Dec. 3 & 4

Christmas at the Inns

6:00p.m.—9:00p.m.

Visit 9 bed & breakfast inns. A

great celebration and unique tour

of Pacific Grove’s historic inns.

Tickets are $20 per person, good

for both nights.

•

Thursday, December 5

Annual Holiday Parade of Lights,

6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.

This lighted parade on Lighthouse

Avenue in downtown will feature

marching bands, holiday floats,

dance-teams, equestrian groups,

and of course, Santa Claus. After

the parade, stores will remain

open late for holiday shopping,

photos with Santa, and carolers.

•

Thursday, December 5

Prostate Cancer Self-Help Group

Clinical Psychologist & Prostate

Cancer Survivor Dr. Larry

Lachman will discuss “Managing

Pain and Improving Sleep” and

Medical Urologist Dr. J. Anthony

Shaheen, will discuss “Managing

Prostate Cancer Treatment Side

Effects,” at 5:00pm, Peninsula

Room, Shoreline Church, 2500

Garden Road, in Monterey. For

information contact Prostate

Cancer Self-Help Group of the

Central Coast at (831) 915-6466.