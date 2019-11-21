11-22-19 issue
Activities at the Library’s
temporary home
Pacific Grove Public Library
542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111
Pacific Grove
•
Tuesdays at 11 am
Preschool Stories
•
Thursdays at 11 am
Baby Rhyme
•
Wednesdays at 3:45 pm
Wacky Wednesday
•
First Wednesday of the
month
at 5-6:30 pm
“Lego” my Library
•
Second Wednesday of the
month
at 12:00 pm
Music with MaryLee (all ages)
•
Monday, December 2
Christmas Tree Lighting & Santa’s
Holiday Party 5:30p.m. –
8:00p.m.
The City’s official Christmas Tree
Lighting celebration at Jewell Park,
corner Forest & Central Aves. Live
holiday entertainment. Then enjoy
holiday refreshments, dance show,
and visit Santa at the Museum
across the street. Admission free.
•
Monday, December 2, 2019
Barks & Bubbles
5:30pm-7:30pm
Crema, 481 Lighthouse Ave.
$25 per person
RSVP to Karren at
karren@cremapg.com or call
(831) 324-0347,ext. 2
•
Tues. & Wed., Dec. 3 & 4
Christmas at the Inns
6:00p.m.—9:00p.m.
Visit 9 bed & breakfast inns. A
great celebration and unique tour
of Pacific Grove’s historic inns.
Tickets are $20 per person, good
for both nights.
•
Thursday, December 5
Annual Holiday Parade of Lights,
6:00p.m. – 7:00p.m.
This lighted parade on Lighthouse
Avenue in downtown will feature
marching bands, holiday floats,
dance-teams, equestrian groups,
and of course, Santa Claus. After
the parade, stores will remain
open late for holiday shopping,
photos with Santa, and carolers.
•
Thursday, December 5
Prostate Cancer Self-Help Group
Clinical Psychologist & Prostate
Cancer Survivor Dr. Larry
Lachman will discuss “Managing
Pain and Improving Sleep” and
Medical Urologist Dr. J. Anthony
Shaheen, will discuss “Managing
Prostate Cancer Treatment Side
Effects,” at 5:00pm, Peninsula
Room, Shoreline Church, 2500
Garden Road, in Monterey. For
information contact Prostate
Cancer Self-Help Group of the
Central Coast at (831) 915-6466.
