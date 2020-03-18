    • Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts

    California Department of Public Health announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 598 confirmed cases.

    For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health’s website.
    COVID-19 in California by the Numbers (as of 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on March 17, 2020):

    13 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

    598 – Positive cases

    Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

    • Age 0-17:  13 cases
    • Age 18-64: 392 cases
    • Age 65+: 188 cases
    • Unknown: 5 cases

    24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

    574 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

    • 91– Travel-related
    • 88 – Person to person
    • 142 – Community transmission
    • 253 – Under investigation

    11,900+ – Number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX
    49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring
    22 – Labs with test kits, 21 of which are already testing

    How Can People Protect Themselves
    Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense: 

    • Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.
    • Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
    • Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.
    • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
    • Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
    • Practice social distancing.
    • Following guidance from public health officials.

    What to Do if You Think You’re Sick:
    Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

    California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on California Department of Public Health’s Guidance page.

    posted to Cedar Street Times on March 18, 2020

    Topics: Uncategorized

    Comments

    You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Cedar Street’s Most Popular

  • Beach Report Card

    Loading...

    This is the Heal the Bay Beach Report Card for Monterey Peninsula beaches, which reports water quality grades, or when relevant, weather advisories. An A to F grade is assigned based on the health risks of swimming or surfing at that location. Look at the "dry" grade for all days except those "wet" days during and within 3 days after a rainstorm. Click here for more information on the Beach Report Card. Click the name of the beach when it pops up for more details, or choose a beach below.

    AsilomarCarmelLovers PointMunicipal Wharf 2 (Monterey)Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey)San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row)Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach)Spanish Bay

    adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org
    subscribe via RSS
    stay safe on the go: app for iOS or Android