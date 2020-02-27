2-28-20 Issue

Calendar of Events

New Library Programs

Mondays Starting Jan. 6

Pop-Up Children’s and Teens’

Library

at the Farmers’ Market

Check out our latest children and

teen books!

Play a board game, card game or

seek and find.

MONDAYS 3:00 pm-3:30 pm

•

Wednesdays Starting

January 8

Drop-in Crafternoon

Make and take something fun!

WEDNESDAYS, 3:30 pm- 4:30

pm

•

Activities at the Library’s

temporary home

Pacific Grove Public Library

542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111

Pacific Grove

•

Tuesdays at 11 am

Preschool Stories

•

Thursdays at 11 am

Baby Rhyme

•

Wednesdays at 3:45 pm

Wacky Wednesday

•

First Wednesday of the

month

at 5-6:30 pm

“Lego” my Library

•

Second Wednesday of the

month

at 12:00 pm

Music with MaryLee (all ages)

•

Saturday, February 8

Help Build a Park!

Carr Lake Planting with Big Sur

Land Trust

10AM – 1PM