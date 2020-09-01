California State Parks has fully closed a number of state parks and beaches due to the numerous wildfires burning across our state. Some parks/beaches are partially closed with limited resources available to visitors. California State Parks urges the public to avoid traveling to impacted areas/park units in Monterey County due to safety and health concerns for any visitors. Air quality remains poor throughout the state.

Current Park Closures

The following State Parks, including all campgrounds, day use areas, and hiking trails, are already closed due to fire and/or traffic concerns on Highway 1 in the greater vicinity of the Dolan Fire:

Andrew Molera State Park

Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

John Little State Natural Reserve

Limekiln State Park

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park

Point Lobos State Natural Reserve

Point Sur State Historic Park

Labor Day Weekend – September 5-7, 2020



California State Parks – Monterey District is working with neighboring agencies on beach closures for all Monterey County beaches for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Similar closure/mitigation efforts that were in place for the July 4th weekend will be implemented:



California State Parks will partner with local agencies to release a joint, unified message that all Monterey County beaches are closed for the Labor Day Weekend (September 5-7, 2020). A hard closure will be in effect with exceptions for water activities and active recreation.

All California State Beach parking lots will be closed.

California State Parks is asking for the public’s cooperation at this time when our state is severely impacted by the multiple fires burning throughout the state, including fires in Monterey County and in the neighboring counties of Santa Cruz and San Benito. Your assistance is appreciated!

For additional information about the Dolan Fire, please see the below resources:

Public Information Phone: 831-272-0222

Media Information Phone: 831-272-0221

Incident E-mail: 2020.Dolan@firenet.gov

Incident Website: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7018

