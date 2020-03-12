3-13-20 Issue

Calendar of Events

Friday March 6

12:30 – 1:00 pm

Preschool Storytime

First Friday of the Month

Community Center

Kuwatani Room

515 Junipero Avenue

Friday March 6

11:45 am – 1:15 pm

PG Chamber of Commerce

Annual Membership Luncheon

The Inn at Spanish Bay

$30 per person, $40 for nonmembers

RSVP online at

www.pacificgrove.org

Sunday March 8

3:00 pm

Monterey County Composer’s

Forum Presents:

“The Times They are A-Changing”

at Hidden Valley

Music Seminars, 104 West

Carmel Valley Road, Carmel

Valley, 93924.

Admission $10. For more

information, contact Steve

Ettinger at (831) 385-0973 or at

dallapiccolo@msn.com.

Tuesday March 10

Monterey Parkinson’s Support

Group Meeting

People With Parkinson’s and Care

Partners Discussion Groups

3:00 pm

Sally Griffin Active Living Center

700 Jewell Ave. Pacific Grove

NO RSVP Needed

montereyparkinsonssg@gmail.com

Tuesday March 10

4–6 pm

Tibetan Uprising Day Protest

at Windows on the Bay

Signs provided

Contact the Manjushri Dharma

Center at

831-901-3156

Tuesday March 17

4–6 pm

Richard Stillwell’s 90th Birthday

at Sally Griffin Living Center –

700 Jewell Avenue

RSVP by Monday, March 16th

by phone at 831-373-3304 or by

email at rita@pacificgrove.org

New Library Programs

Mondays Starting Jan. 6

Pop-Up Children’s and Teens’

Library

at the Farmers’ Market

Check out our latest children and

teen books!

Play a board game, card game or

seek and find.

MONDAYS 3:00 pm-3:30 pm

Wednesdays Starting

January 8

Drop-in Crafternoon

Make and take something fun!

WEDNESDAYS, 3:30 pm- 4:30

pm

Activities at the Library’s

temporary home

Pacific Grove Public Library

542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111

Pacific Grove

Tuesdays at 11 am

Preschool Stories

Thursdays at 11 am

Baby Rhyme

Wednesdays at 3:45 pm

Wacky Wednesday

First Wednesday of the

month

at 5-6:30 pm

“Lego” my Library

Second Wednesday of the

month

at 12:00 pm

Music with MaryLee (all ages)