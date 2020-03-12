3-13-20 Issue
posted to Cedar Street Times on March 12, 2020
Friday March 6
12:30 – 1:00 pm
Preschool Storytime
First Friday of the Month
Community Center
Kuwatani Room
515 Junipero Avenue
•
Friday March 6
11:45 am – 1:15 pm
PG Chamber of Commerce
Annual Membership Luncheon
The Inn at Spanish Bay
$30 per person, $40 for nonmembers
RSVP online at
www.pacificgrove.org
•
Sunday March 8
3:00 pm
Monterey County Composer’s
Forum Presents:
“The Times They are A-Changing”
at Hidden Valley
Music Seminars, 104 West
Carmel Valley Road, Carmel
Valley, 93924.
Admission $10. For more
information, contact Steve
Ettinger at (831) 385-0973 or at
dallapiccolo@msn.com.
•
Tuesday March 10
Monterey Parkinson’s Support
Group Meeting
People With Parkinson’s and Care
Partners Discussion Groups
3:00 pm
Sally Griffin Active Living Center
700 Jewell Ave. Pacific Grove
NO RSVP Needed
montereyparkinsonssg@gmail.com
•
Tuesday March 10
4–6 pm
Tibetan Uprising Day Protest
at Windows on the Bay
Signs provided
Contact the Manjushri Dharma
Center at
831-901-3156
•
Tuesday March 17
4–6 pm
Richard Stillwell’s 90th Birthday
at Sally Griffin Living Center –
700 Jewell Avenue
RSVP by Monday, March 16th
by phone at 831-373-3304 or by
email at rita@pacificgrove.org
•
New Library Programs
Mondays Starting Jan. 6
Pop-Up Children’s and Teens’
Library
at the Farmers’ Market
Check out our latest children and
teen books!
Play a board game, card game or
seek and find.
MONDAYS 3:00 pm-3:30 pm
•
Wednesdays Starting
January 8
Drop-in Crafternoon
Make and take something fun!
WEDNESDAYS, 3:30 pm- 4:30
pm
•
Activities at the Library’s
temporary home
Pacific Grove Public Library
542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111
Pacific Grove
•
Tuesdays at 11 am
Preschool Stories
•
Thursdays at 11 am
Baby Rhyme
•
Wednesdays at 3:45 pm
Wacky Wednesday
•
First Wednesday of the
month
at 5-6:30 pm
“Lego” my Library
•
Second Wednesday of the
month
at 12:00 pm
Music with MaryLee (all ages)
