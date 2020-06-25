6-26-20 Issue

Loading...

This is the Heal the Bay Beach Report Card for Monterey Peninsula beaches, which reports water quality grades, or when relevant, weather advisories. An A to F grade is assigned based on the health risks of swimming or surfing at that location. Look at the "dry" grade for all days except those "wet" days during and within 3 days after a rainstorm. Click here for more information on the Beach Report Card. Click the name of the beach when it pops up for more details, or choose a beach below.

Asilomar • Carmel • Lovers Point • Municipal Wharf 2 (Monterey) • Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey) • San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row) • Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach) • Spanish Bay

adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org

subscribe via RSS

stay safe on the go: app for iOS or Android