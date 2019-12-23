Actions taken by City Council at its regular meeting of December 4, 2019 include:

Approved the minutes of November 20, 2019 and December 14, 2019 City Council Special and Regular meetings. Adopted a resolution to approve changes to City Council Policy 100-7, City Bench Naming Rights.Held second reading and adopted an ordinance to amend PGMC 11.24. Smoking.Received the Transportation Agency for Monterey County December 4, 2019 highlights.Received the Mayor’s Regional report.Received the Monterey-Salinas Transit November 4, 2019 minutes and December 2019 highlights.Received Councilmember Garfield’s Fort Ord Reuse Authority update.Received Monterey Regional Waste Management District’s December 6, 2019 highlights.Authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with HR and Associates, specifically Mr. Rob Mullane, AICP for contract planning services in an amount not to exceed $138,000 including a 20% contingency and terminate the contract with Rincon Consultants, Inc.Ratified the City Manager’s December 6, 2019, change to the Planning Commission’s meeting schedule that reduced the number of monthly meetings from two to one and changed the meeting day to the second Thursday of the month (to be held at 6:00 pm).Received update and authorized the City Manager to modify the contract with Access Monterey Peninsula (AMP) directing recording, broadcasting, and live web streaming of one Planning Commission meeting per month, beginning January 2020.Directed staff to prepare an ordinance permitting the Museum Board to advise regarding Pt. Pinos Lighthouse issues.Received the Planning Commission’s November 7, 2019 meeting minutes.Introduced and held first reading of an ordinance to Amend PGMC Title 23 – Zoning Code, pertaining to Wireless Telecommunications Facilities, reviewed and accepted the accompanying draft Design Manual, and directed publication of a summary of the ordinance as approved by the City Attorney.Introduced and held the first reading of Pacific Grove Municipal Code Section 11.26 Tobacco Retail Licensing and direct publication as approved by the City Attorney.Adopted a resolution amending Council Policy 200-3, the Morris Dill Courts, and directed staff to implement policy changes prior to the end of the 6-month trial period.Authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with AVI Systems Inc. for the Audio-Visual System Enhancement Project in the Council Chamber.Received HdL’s Cannabis presentation.The agenda reports and supporting documents for all of these actions are on the City’s website, at http://www.cityofpacificgrove.org/about-city/city-council. Details of the actions taken will also be available, upon completion and adoption of the meeting minutes, which will also be posted on the website.