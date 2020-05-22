Add another sculpture to your walk

“I loved the local sculpture pics and wanted to add a much less conspicuous one to the lot. Introducing…a happy Humpty Dumpty who brings joy to passersby in the alley behind our house: Here is Mr. Eggcited in his home in the Blue Garden where he was sculpted to be. It was a 2017 addition to the garden! Superb work by Kimber Fiebiger. – David Riddle ” https://cedarstreettimes.com/5-22-20Web.pdf page 11