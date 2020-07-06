    • Aquarium Reopening postponed

    We’re so excited to reopen and to welcome back visitors. . . unfortunately, that day won’t come as soon as we had hoped. A new public health order effective today requires indoor businesses in Monterey County — including the Aquarium — to close for a minimum of three weeks. This means the Aquarium will not be reopening this week and will not reopen until it is deemed safe by our county and state officials.Unfortunately, we have no further details we can share at this time. As soon as we’re able to announce a new reopening date, we will contact you.

    We know you might be disappointed, and we are, too. But the safety of guests, staff, volunteers and animals remains our highest priority. We hope to sea you soon!

    posted to Cedar Street Times on July 6, 2020

