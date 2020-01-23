    • Baby, i’s cold outside!

    I just said bye-bye to the Tenenbaums. No poem tonight, but it’s nice to see them.

    Webster reserved a part of the front page for his milk carton notice about the Constitution being missing. I also began a story about Cdr. Rory Lakind and the Be Kind celebration at Forest Grove Elementary.

    Inside, there are tips on safety in traffic and about the low Monrch butterfly count. We’re looking forward to the state of the city address (can you do something about the temperature, Bill?) Peter Silzer took a cue from the lunar new year for his crossword this week. Stevenson School sent pictures of their Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther Kind. All in all, another great week in Pacific Grove even though that darned hole in front of our office is still lurking out there, waiting to trap people.

    Don’t get caught at https://cedarstreettimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/1-24-20-web.pdf

    posted to Cedar Street Times on January 23, 2020

