MST TO PROVIDE LIMITED BUS SERVICE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) will operate limited schedules for the upcoming holidays.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, MST will operate a Saturday schedule. Only the following lines will be in service: JAZZ A, JAZZ B, 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 41, 42, 44, 45, 49, 61, 67, 69, 78, 82, 84, 85, 91, 92, 94, 95, and MST OnCall Marina. MST Trolley Monterey will operate a holiday schedule.

Lines 55 Monterey–San Jose Express and 86 King City–San Jose/San Jose Airport will operate a Weekday schedule on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. All other bus lines will not be in service.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day the following lines will operate a holiday schedule:

· JAZZ A Monterey–Sand City via Hilby (Service between Monterey Transit Plaza and Sand City Station only. No service to MPC or Monterey Bay Aquarium.)

· JAZZ B Monterey–Sand City via Broadway (Service between Monterey Transit Plaza and Sand City Station only. No service to Monterey Bay Aquarium)

· Line 1 Monterey (Service from Lighthouse & Fountain to Monterey Transit Plaza only. No service to Asilomar.)

· Line 2 Pacific Grove via Forest Hill (Service from Monterey Transit Plaza to Lighthouse & Fountain only.)

· Line 20 Salinas – Monterey via Marina

· Line 23 Salinas – King City

· Line 24 Monterey – Carmel Valley Grapevine Express via Carmel (Service between Monterey Transit Plaza and Carmel Rancho only.)

· Line 41 Northridge – Salinas via East Alisal

· Line 49 Salinas – Santa Rita via Northridge

Lines 55 Monterey–San Jose Express and 86 King City–San Jose/San Jose Airport will operate a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. MST Trolley Monterey will NOT operate on Christmas Day, but will operate a holiday schedule on New Year’s Day. All other lines will not be in service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Regular MST bus service will resume Thursday, December 26, and Thursday, January 2, respectively.

Lines 19 Del Monte Center–CSUMB via East Campus, 25 CSUMB–Salinas, and 26 CSUMB–East Campus Express will not be in service as of Saturday, December 21st.

Line 19 service will resume on Friday, January 24, Line 25 service will resume on Friday, January 17, and Line 26 will resume service on Tuesday, January 21.

Line 47 Hartnell–Alisal Campus is currently not in service while the Hartnell campuses are closed for winter break. Line 47 will resume service on Tuesday, January 21st.

Customer service windows at the Salinas Transit Center, Bus Stop Shop in Monterey, and Marina Transit Exchange will be closed December 24, 25, 31, and January 1 for holiday observances. MST administrative offices in Monterey will be closed December 24 through January 1. For more information, visit www.mst.org or call Monterey-Salinas Transit toll free at 1-888-MST-BUS1. For RealTime bus arrival information, text “Next” and your 4-digit bus stop ID (ex. “Next 9103”) to 25370, call 1-888-MST-BUS1 with your 4-digit bus stop ID, download the free Transit app, or use Google Maps. For the latest information on any transit service delays that may occur over the holidays, customers can follow MST on Twitter athttps://twitter.com/MST_BUS.