Candidates…so far

Flags line the fence at Caledonia

City Council Candidate Nomination Filing Status. As of Thursday, 7/23/20, nomination filing forms for Mayor and City Council have been issued/filed as follows:



MAYOR ISSUED: QUALIFIED:

Bill Peake 7/13/2020 7/22/2020



COUNCILMEMBER ISSUED: QUALIFIED:

Scott Miller 7/13/2020



COUNCILMEMBER ISSUED: QUALIFIED:

Luke Coletti 7/20/2020



COUNCILMEMBER ISSUED: QUALIFIED:

Chaps Poduri 7/22/2020

Tweet



posted to Cedar Street Times on July 25, 2020

Topics: Uncategorized

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.