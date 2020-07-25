City Council Candidate Nomination Filing Status. As of Thursday, 7/23/20, nomination filing forms for Mayor and City Council have been issued/filed as follows:
MAYOR ISSUED: QUALIFIED:
Bill Peake 7/13/2020 7/22/2020
COUNCILMEMBER ISSUED: QUALIFIED:
Scott Miller 7/13/2020
COUNCILMEMBER ISSUED: QUALIFIED:
Luke Coletti 7/20/2020
COUNCILMEMBER ISSUED: QUALIFIED:
Chaps Poduri 7/22/2020
Candidates…so far
posted to Cedar Street Times on July 25, 2020
