City Council Actions 9/2/20 meeting

Actions taken by the City Council at its continued meeting on September 2, 2020 include: Received the Mayor’s proclamation proclaiming September 2020 as Childhood Cancer Awareness MonthReceived a Mental and Behavioral Health Services presentation. Approved the minutes of the August 19, 2020 Special and Regular meetings.Held second reading and adopted Ordinance 20-020 to amend Pacific Grove Municipal Code (PGMC) Chapter 2.40, Conflict of Interest, identify added positions as designated employees, designate the City as an Agency under its Conflict Code, and approve the Code. Received the Monterey-Salinas Transit Minutes for June and July, 2020.Received minutes from the Economic Development Commission for March and June, 2020. Ratified the City Manager’s authorization for a new classification entitled Community Services Officer to assist in COVID-19 pandemic efforts and enforcement of safety protocols, such as masks and social distancing, temporarily suspending procedural requirements to create the new classification by ordinance, and allowing for immediate recruitment and transfer of current personnel to the new classification.Introduced and held first reading of an ordinance to amend the salary classification schedule to add new classification of Community Service Officer and directed that a summary of a proposed ordinance be published as approved by the City Attorney.

Introduced and held first reading of an Ordinance to Amend PGMC Chapter 11.100 to Authorize Cannabis Sales Pursuant to a Cannabis Retail License, and directed that publication of the ordinance be satisfied by publication of a summary approved by the City Attorney.

The agenda reports and supporting documents for all of these actions are on the City’s website. Details of the actions taken will also be available, upon completion and adoption of the meeting minutes, which will also be posted on the website.