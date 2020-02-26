City Council Actions Feb. 19, 2020

Received a presentation from Community Human Services Chief Executive Officer Robin McCrae and Development Director Rob Rapp and Pacific Grove Representative Alan Cohen regarding the Casa de Noche Buena project.Received a presentation from Office of Emergency Services Kelsey Scanlon regarding Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.Approved the minutes of the February 5, 2020 City Council Special and Regular Meeting.Approved a resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a memorandum of understanding with the County of Monterey for tobacco retail licensing and administration and enforcement service.Held second reading and adopted an ordinance to amend PGMC Title 3, Boards and Commissions, pertaining to the Museum Board and the Point Pinos Lighthouse, and direct a summary of the ordinance be published as approved by the City Attorney.Held a second reading and adopted an ordinance amending PGMC 14-08 (E-Bikes).Received the Treasurer’s Quarterly Report – Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 19-20.Received the Quarterly Budget Report – Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 19-20.Received the Workers Compensation Report – Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019-20.Received the City Council Goals update.Received the Mayor’s Regional Meetings.Received the MST Highlights for February 10, 2020.Authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with C&N Tractors for the purchase of a Kubota L47 tractor in an amount not to exceed $44,176.Approved appointments to Administrative Enforcement Hearing Officer Panel and Library Board.Received minutes from the Museum Board and Recreation Board.Introduced and held the first reading to amend Pacific Grove Municipal Code 11.96 Unlawful Noises (Leaf Blowers), and direct publication of a summary as directed by the City Attorney.Received the FY 19/20 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) mid-year progress update and amended the FY 19/20 CIP Project List.Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Pacific Grove and the General Employees Association.Adopted a resolution in support of the Be SMART educational campaign on responsible firearm storage.The agenda reports and supporting documents for all of these actions are on the City’s website, at http://www.cityofpacificgrove.org/about-city/city-council. Details of the actions taken will also be available, upon completion and adoption of the meeting minutes, which will also be posted on the website.