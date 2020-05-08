City Council May 6, 2020

Actions taken include:Received the Mayor’s proclamation declaring May as Building Safety Month.Received the Mayor’s Proclamation declaring May 3-9 as Municipal Clerks Week.Approved the Minutes of the April 15, 2020 City Council Regular and Special Meetings.Held second reading and adopted an ordinance to amend the salary classification schedule for Construction Project Manager, Management Analyst, and Principal Planner.Held second reading and adopted an ordinance amending the zoning map and PGMC Title 23 pertaining to Asilomar State Park and Conference Grounds and twelve residential properties in the Pacific Grove Acres neighborhood, and delete PGMC Section 23.16.090 (R-1-B-2 zoning district).Held second reading and adopted ordinance to enact Pacific Grove Municipal Code Chapter 2.50 Regulating Electronic Records and Electronic Signatures.Received report of emergency directives/modifications taken, and provided modification/direction to the City Manager to the list of actions requiring approval related to City advisory boards and commissions.Received Monterey Salinas Transit highlights of April 13, 2020.Received Community Services Policy Committee highlights.Received the draft annual progress report for general plan implementation required by the California Office of Planning and Research and the Housing and Community Development Department.Received the Mayor’s regional meetings report.Received the Treasurer’s Quarterly Report-Third Quarter FY 19/20Received the Quarterly Budget Report-Third Quarter FY 19/20Received the Workers Compensation Report-Third Quarter FY 19/20Received Library Board minutes for march 10, 2020Adopted a resolution to approve the annual report, levied annual assessment, approved recommended Fiscal Year 2020-21 program, appointed the HID Advisory Board, and authorized City Manager to execute an agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to administer the approved HID budget.Adopted a resolution to approve the annual report, levied the annual assessment, approved the recommended Fiscal Year 2020-21 program, appointed the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Advisory Board, and authorized the City Manager to execute an agreement with the Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce to administer the BID budget.Introduced and held first reading of an ordinance to amend PGMC sections 23.24.020, 23.28.020 and 23.57.020 to delete existing Use Permit requirements for eight (8) or more residential units in the R-3, R-4, and R-3-PGB zones, and direct publication of the ordinance in a summary approved by the City Attorney.Authorized the City Manager to enter into an agreement with Monterey Peninsula Engineering to construct the Pacific Grove-Monterey ASBS Wet-Dry Weather Stormwater Capture and Diversion Project and associated sewer mainline improvements on Ocean View Blvd. in conjunction with Phase 4 Urban Diversion Project for an amount not to exceed $3,585,260, plus 10% contingency.Approved a resolution designating The Pacific Grove Coastal Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail as the City’s official coastal trail.Received and approved, with modifications, the FY 2020/21 Capital Improvement Plan to include in the Operating Budget and provide direction or requests for additional information.The agenda reports and supporting documents for all of these actions are on the City’s website, at http://www.cityofpacificgrove.org/about-city/city-council. Details of the actions taken will also be available, upon completion and adoption of the meeting minutes, which will also be posted on the website.