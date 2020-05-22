    • City Summer Rec, Swimming Programs Cancelled

    After months of thoroughly evaluating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and conducting numerous conversations with local and regional health officials, the City of Pacific Grove Recreation Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the summer day camp and aquatics programs for 2020. This includes our annual Youth Adventure Camp program, summer Pre-School activities, Swim Lesson classes and Community Swim opportunities at the Stillwell Children’s Pool at Lovers Point. 

    posted to Cedar Street Times on May 22, 2020

    Topics: Uncategorized

    Comments

    You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Cedar Street’s Most Popular

  • Beach Report Card

    Loading...

    This is the Heal the Bay Beach Report Card for Monterey Peninsula beaches, which reports water quality grades, or when relevant, weather advisories. An A to F grade is assigned based on the health risks of swimming or surfing at that location. Look at the "dry" grade for all days except those "wet" days during and within 3 days after a rainstorm. Click here for more information on the Beach Report Card. Click the name of the beach when it pops up for more details, or choose a beach below.

    AsilomarCarmelLovers PointMunicipal Wharf 2 (Monterey)Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey)San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row)Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach)Spanish Bay

    adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org
    subscribe via RSS
    stay safe on the go: app for iOS or Android