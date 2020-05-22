After months of thoroughly evaluating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and conducting numerous conversations with local and regional health officials, the City of Pacific Grove Recreation Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the summer day camp and aquatics programs for 2020. This includes our annual Youth Adventure Camp program, summer Pre-School activities, Swim Lesson classes and Community Swim opportunities at the Stillwell Children’s Pool at Lovers Point.
City Summer Rec, Swimming Programs Cancelled
posted to Cedar Street Times on May 22, 2020
