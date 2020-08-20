Closure of Ocean View Blvd Parking Turnouts and Lovers Pt Park, Beaches and Parking through the end of Labor Day

To minimize the impacts of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Pacific Grove will implement a temporary closure of Ocean View Blvd Turnouts, Lovers Point Park, and Lovers Point Beaches to reinforce social distancing and reduce large public gatherings. Closures effective Sat., Aug. 22 through Tues., Sept. 8, 2020 include: ● Ocean View Boulevard Parking Turnouts ● Lovers Point Park ● Lovers Point Beaches ● Lovers Point Parking In addition, a joint press release has been issued for a region-wide Monterey Bay Community beach closures for Labor Day Weekend. To view, go to: https://www.monterey.org/Portals/0/Newsroom/2020/20_0819-MBRegional-Labor-D ay-Beach-Closures.pdf Due to serious public health concerns, as well as additional beach closures along the west coast, City Manager Ben Harvey has authorized the closure. The Western Lovers Point Beach (with entry from the Pacific Grove Recreational Trail) will remain open for water recreational activities only for those surfing, swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, scuba diving and snorkeling. No standing, sitting, lying, or walking on the beach is permitted (unless walking down for entry into the water for outlined recreational activities). The Pacific Grove Recreational Trail and Ocean View Boulevard remain open and accessible for those practicing social distancing protocols while walking, running, and bicycling. At all times, the public shall wear a mask or face covering in these highly visited areas in compliance with the State of California Department of Health Order, the Monterey County Health Officer Order and the City of Pacific Grove Proclamation of Local Emergency. We appreciate our community and our visitor’s understanding and cooperation. We are all in this together to slow the spread of COVID-19! For general information about COVID-19, visit www.cityofpg.org/covid19 , email pio@cityofpg.org and follow us on social media.