Corona Virus Refugees Housed in Pacific Grove

The State of California OES and the governor have been working to secure hotels and motels for a grand potential of more than 2461 passengers and crew, ever since they learned last week that the Princess Cruise ocean liner, on it way back to the United States, carried potential patients of the coronavirus. 19 crew members and two passengers have tested positive for the virus from another group of people on the ship, so the steps were taken out of an abundance of caution, according to reports.

Up to 24 passengers, according to Cal OES, are being relocated to Pacific Grove where they will be housed at the Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds,. They will be removed from other visitors and the public and will not interact with other Asilomar guests, employees, or the general public. Reliable sources say that the Salvation Army will undertake to feed the refugees.

In a press release, it was stated that “All the individuals have been screened by medical professionals. While none of these individuals is known to have contracted novel coronavirus (COVID 19), they will be tested and monitored by medical professionals while at Asilomar.”

Governor Newsom earlier in the day pointed out that the potential patients will be moved to multiple locations. They have been moved from Travis Air Force Base precisely because they do not have serious symptoms requiring hospitalization.

The City of Pacific Grove was not involved in the decision to quarantine individuals at Asilomar. However, the City has been coordinating with state and county health and emergency officials.

“The safety and well being of our residents are paramount. ” said Mayor Bill Peake. “We understand that cruise ship passengers were pre-screened at Bay Area hospitals. ”

More information and precautions to prevent its spread can be found at cdc.gov and caloes.ca.gov. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

A large number of Pacific Grove residents are in the high risk group of people over the age of 60.

