County Misses Reopening Goal

Monterey County is one of 11 counties missing the goal to move into extension of Stage 2 lockdown reopening. Those 11 counties can allow curbside retail, manufacturers, logistics, childcare, office-based businesses, outdoor museums, car washes, pet grooming and landscape gardening but missing are three of the “biggies” – dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools. Supervisors meeting tomorrow (Tues.) on attestation moves. Stay tuned.