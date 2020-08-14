    • Excessive Heat Warning

    Monterey County Office of Emergency Services
    Advisory: Excessive Heat Warning (8/14/2020 to 8/19/2020)Dear Nixle User,Excessive Heat Warning from 8/14/2020 11:00 AM to 8/19/2020 9:00 PM PDT for the cities of Greenfield and King City, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco, Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, Interior Monterey County, Pinnacles National Park, and Big Sur. Long duration, excessively hot conditions with daytime highs in the upper 90s to mid 100s. The hottest locations may approach 110 degrees. The heat will initially peak on Friday with a few degree easing in the temperatures through the weekend. A second peak in the heat arrives Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. More information: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=49119923 

    posted to Cedar Street Times on August 14, 2020

