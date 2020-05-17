    • Feast of Lanterns Postponed

    Due to ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Feast of Lanterns Board of Directors has come to the regrettable decision to postpone many of their major events this summer, including Feast Day at Lovers Point. “We simply do not believe the choice to gather as a large community this summer is a viable one. Instead we hope to realize our events sometime later in 2020 (or 2021),” aid Media Coordinator Christine Gruber.

    posted to Cedar Street Times on May 17, 2020

