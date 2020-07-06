Governor Announces Selected Businesses Must Move Activities Outdoors or Close

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that six additional counties, including Monterey County, will be subject to new restrictions as part of statewide actions to slow the spread of coronavirus. Monterey County was recently added to the State’s “watch list,” and is one of the six counties.

While an official order has not yet issued, we anticipate that the State will order some businesses in Monterey County to move their activities outdoors, and some businesses to close completely. An effective date for these changes is not yet known but the County will alert the community as soon as more information is available.

We expect that the following sectors will be ordered to close both indoor and outdoor operations and service:

➢ Bars, breweries, pubs, and brewpubs, including bars located at permitted indoor and outdoor food facilities.

We also expect the following to be ordered:

➢ Dine-in restaurants must close indoor seating to customers. During this closure all dine-in restaurants may continue to utilize outdoor seating and must comply with the guidance for dine-in restaurants. Restaurants should continue to encourage takeout and delivery service whenever possible.

➢ Wineries and tasting rooms must close indoor services to customers. During this closure all wineries and tasting rooms must comply with the guidance for restaurants, wineries, and bars.

➢ Family entertainment centers and movie theaters must close indoor services and attractions to customers. ✓ Family entertainment centers may continue to provide outdoor services to customers, and must comply with the movie theaters and family entertainment centers.

✓ Drive-in movie theaters may continue to operate and should follow additional applicable guidance for retailers of Drive-In Movie Theaters.

➢ Indoor attractions at zoos and museums must close to visitors.

✓ Zoos and museums may continue to operate outdoor attractions and must follow the guidance for zoos, museums.

➢ Cardrooms must close indoor services to customers and must follow the guidance for cardrooms.

“We all have a responsibility in slowing this disease and protecting the most vulnerable among us. We will follow the Governor’s directive and expect all residents, visitors and business owners to do so as well,” said Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno. “Let’s all do our part by wearing face coverings, keeping our distance from others, staying home when sick and not attending social gatherings.”

Monterey County health officials remind all residents there is still a statewide stay at home order in effect and social gatherings are known places where COVID-19 is spread. For more information on how to keep yourself and your family healthy, visit www.mtyhd.org/covid19.