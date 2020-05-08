    • Man who Allegedly Attacked Carmel Woman turns Himself In

    According to KSBW-TV: The man behind a brutal attack of a 61-year-old woman Monday morning in Carmel-by-the-Sea has turned himself in.
    Police say the assault happened in the victim’s driveway on 13th Avenue near Scenic Road and left the victim hospitalized.
    According to Carmel Police Chief Paul Tomasi, Isaac Garcia, 20, of Salinas, turned himself into the Salinas Police Department Thursday afternoon at the urging of his family members. 
    Garcia is being charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and sexual assault.
