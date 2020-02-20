MONARCH Act introduced

Efforts to save the endangered species by Congressman Panetta

Congressman Panetta Unveils MONARCH Act to Prevent the Extinction of Western Monarch Butterflies

On Thursday, February 20, 2020, Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) unveiled the bipartisan, bicameral Monarch Action, Recovery, and Conservation of Habitat (MONARCH) Act to help prevent the extinction of western monarch butterflies. He was joined by Pacific Grove Mayor Bill Peake.

This bipartisan, bicameral legislation will provide urgent protections for the struggling western monarch butterfly, a pollinator that is integral to supporting American agriculture and whose population has dropped by 99% since the 1980s.

“Our district on the central coast of California is home to four of the top 10 high priority overwintering sites for western monarch butterflies. Sadly, as climate change continues to degrade their habitat, we have seen a huge decline in the number of monarchs on the Central Coast and along their migratory path,” said Congressman Panetta. “The MONARCH Act will provide critical federal investment in the activities needed to save the western monarch butterfly population from extinction. By actively restoring and protecting key monarch habitats, we can also help facilitate the conservation of other essential pollinators.”

“You could say that Monarch Butterflies are part of the community’s DNA. We’ve long recognized Monarchs as key species to be celebrated and preserved. Our school district’s annual Butterfly Parade started 80 years ago. The City’s official logo and signs includes a Monarch. Importantly, the community recognized the need to conserve Monarch habitat by purchasing land for the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. But we can’t do it alone and applaud efforts by Congressman Panetta to encourage others to join us so that Monarchs thrive well into the future,”said Mayor Peake

“This bill could provide Pacific Grove with the much-needed resources to make significant improvements to monarch habitat,” said Caleb Schneider, Management Analyst, City of Pacific Grove Public Works.

