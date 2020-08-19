MONTEREY FIRE DEPT FULLY STAFFED & READY TO RESPOND AS NEEDED

NEWS RELEASECONTACT: Jim Courtney, Assistant Fire Chief, courtney@monterey,org, (831) 646-6965FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Monterey Fire Department wants to reassure residents that they are fully staffed and ready to respond as needed to any situation that warrants their services. The current local River Fire and Carmel Fire have both brought concerns and anxiety to residents. The Monterey Fire Department serves Monterey, Pacific Grove, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Sand City, Naval Postgraduate School, La Mesa Village and Monterey Regional Airport, and is ready in all of those areas should a need arise.

“We understand residents’ concerns and worry over the current fires happening locally,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jim Courtney. “Multiple jurisdictions from throughout the state are working hard on the two blazes, and we want to assure the community we are still at 100 percent service levels and on stand by to protect our communities.”

The Monterey Fire Department encourages anyone who feels they are in danger to call 9-1-1. To stay informed of the latest local updates, we recommend:

registering your cell phone at http://alertmontereycounty.org – This is a cellular and email based notification system. This requires registration so please log-in to this website and register your information.

watch local new stations, listen to local radio news

follow these social media sites – you do not need a Twitter account to follow this information , and Twitter is the most timely and up-to-the-minute news. https://Twitter.com/cityofmonterey https://Facebook.com/cityofmonterey https://Twitter.com/CalFireBEU https://Facebook.com/CalFireBEU https://twitter.com/MontereyCoOES

, and Twitter is the most timely and up-to-the-minute news. Nextdoor app – We will post information on Nextdoor to relay important information and keep the community updated.

The City websites at monterey.org and montereyfiredept.org – will be used to relay information on a developing emergency.

The Siren at the Fire Station – tested in January 2019, this siren covered a large portion of our City. Hearing this siren should alert you that there is an emergency situation in the City and you should look for information from one of the sources listed above.

Police Officers & PA systems. Our patrol vehicles are equipped with speakers. Should we have an emergency situation, you will hear sirens and our voices over those speakers directing residents.

Contact Monterey Fire at the non-emergency phone number if you have any questions, (831) 646-3914, or visit montereyfiredept.org