MST SERVICE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

    Service changes for local bus transportation provided by Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) will go into effect Saturday, September 5, 2020. The following MST lines will be changed or modified: JAZZ A:     Increased weekday frequency. JAZZ B:      Increased weekday frequency. Line 1:        Elimination of travel via Tyler Street. All trips will operate via Pacific Street. Line 11:      Addition of two morning trips that continue from Carmel to Carmel Rancho.  Line 20:      Increased number of weekday trips at peak times to help with social distancing on the bus.  Line 22:      Will not switch to winter schedule, but will continue to operate three trips daily, as it currently does. Line 24:      Weekdays: addition of short-turn trip to Carmel Rancho.                     Holidays: addition of service to CHOMP and Crossroads. These service modifications do not include changes already in operation, seasonal service variations, or corrections. For more information, visit mst.org or call 1-888-MST-BUS1 (1-888-678-2871) toll free. For RealTime bus arrival information, text “Next” and your four-digit bus stop ID (example, “Next 9103”) to 25370, call 1-888-MST-BUS1 with your four-digit bus stop ID, download the free Transit app, or use Google Maps.

    Follow twitter.com/mst_bus for the latest service alerts. Ikuyo Yoneda-Lopez Marketing/Customer Service Manager 831.264.5880   Monterey-Salinas Transit 19 Upper Ragsdale Drive, Suite 200, Monterey, CA 93940 www.mst.org

