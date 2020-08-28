MST SERVICE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Service changes for local bus transportation provided by Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) will go into effect Saturday, September 5, 2020. The following MST lines will be changed or modified: JAZZ A: Increased weekday frequency. JAZZ B: Increased weekday frequency. Line 1: Elimination of travel via Tyler Street. All trips will operate via Pacific Street. Line 11: Addition of two morning trips that continue from Carmel to Carmel Rancho. Line 20: Increased number of weekday trips at peak times to help with social distancing on the bus. Line 22: Will not switch to winter schedule, but will continue to operate three trips daily, as it currently does. Line 24: Weekdays: addition of short-turn trip to Carmel Rancho. Holidays: addition of service to CHOMP and Crossroads. These service modifications do not include changes already in operation, seasonal service variations, or corrections. For more information, visit mst.org or call 1-888-MST-BUS1 (1-888-678-2871) toll free. For RealTime bus arrival information, text “Next” and your four-digit bus stop ID (example, “Next 9103”) to 25370, call 1-888-MST-BUS1 with your four-digit bus stop ID, download the free Transit app, or use Google Maps.

