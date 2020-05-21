    • Nature photographers have a new one…on You Tube

    Steve and Mary Albert (you’ve surely seen their wonderful nature films, like the one about Ricketts) spent most of last spring and summer filming with Asilomar State Park’s Natural Resources Aide – and amazing ornithologist! –  Amanda Preece and the birds who nest in the 32 boxes she manages at Asilomar. Lots of birds. Lots of fun. 
    Normally we would be arranging to show the movie to live audiences, but, since that won’t happen any time soon… the State Parks have put it on their Asilomar Sector YouTube channel for people who might enjoy a 30-minute “fix” of the Park while they’re stuck at home.  Here’s the link: 
    https://youtu.be/-VqQl4W9okEA PEEK INTO ASILOMAR’S NEST BOX PROGRAM

