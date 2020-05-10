    • Shark Kills Surfer in Watsonville

    California State Parks Closes Manresa State Beach after a Shark Attack Incident

    California State Parks yesterday responded to a shark attack incident at Manresa State Beach. At around 1:30 p.m., a 26-year old male was surfing when he was attacked by an unknown shark species. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The next of kin was notified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department. The type of shark species that attacked the victim is unknown.  Following State Parks protocol, the water one mile south and north of the incident location will be closed for five days and will not be reopened until Thursday, May 14, 2020. Signs warning beachgoers about the shark attack are now posted on access points and beach entrances within a one-mile radius of the incident.  With the exception of water sports, Manresa State Beach is fully closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, meaning there is no public access during this time. During the other times, the beach is open to local residents that can walk or bike into the beach, provided that they maintain the recommended physical distancing of 6 ft. or more, and follow new visitor guidelines. For more information, please visit www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve.   State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim.

    posted to Cedar Street Times on May 10, 2020

