    • State Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts

    The California Department of Public Health today announced the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 1,006 confirmed cases. For more information on COVID-19 and California’s response visit the California Department of Public Health website.


    COVID-19 in California by the Numbers

    Note: The following numbers reflect information received by local health jurisdictions as of 6 p.m. PDT March 19. More current numbers may be available from local health jurisdictions.

    1,006 – Positive cases

    19 – Deaths (including one non-California resident)

    Ages of all confirmed positive cases:

    ·                     Age 0-17: 18 cases

    ·                     Age 18-64: 711 cases

    ·                     Age 65+: 273 cases

    ·                     Unknown: 4 cases

    982 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

    ·                     86– Travel-related

    ·                     108 – Person to person

    ·                     266 – Community transmission

    ·                     522 – Under investigation

    24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

    22 – State and county health labs currently testing

    In order to better focus public health resources on the changing needs of California communities, on March 18, the state is no longer collecting information about California travelers returning from countries that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in California since late February, and since early March, most of the confirmed cases in the state were not related to travel outside of the United States.


    Testing in California

    As of 6 p.m. PDT on March 19, approximately 23,200 tests had been conducted in California. This includes the latest numbers California has received from commercial and private labs. At least 11,487 results have been received and another 11,700+ are pending. 

    How People Can Protect Themselves
    Every person has a role to play. Protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense: 

    ·                     Staying home except for essential activities.

    ·                     Washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

    ·                     Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

    ·                     Cover a cough or sneeze with your sleeve, or disposable tissue. Wash your hands afterward.

    ·                     Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

    ·                     Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

    ·                     Practice social distancing.

    ·                     Following guidance from public health officials.

    What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
    Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

    California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available at www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19guidance.

    posted to Cedar Street Times on March 21, 2020

    Topics: Uncategorized

    Comments

    You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Cedar Street’s Most Popular

  • Beach Report Card

    Loading...

    This is the Heal the Bay Beach Report Card for Monterey Peninsula beaches, which reports water quality grades, or when relevant, weather advisories. An A to F grade is assigned based on the health risks of swimming or surfing at that location. Look at the "dry" grade for all days except those "wet" days during and within 3 days after a rainstorm. Click here for more information on the Beach Report Card. Click the name of the beach when it pops up for more details, or choose a beach below.

    AsilomarCarmelLovers PointMunicipal Wharf 2 (Monterey)Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey)San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row)Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach)Spanish Bay

    adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org
    subscribe via RSS
    stay safe on the go: app for iOS or Android