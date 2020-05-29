Still looking for Attestation to be posted

Health Officer Issues Order to Continue Shelter-In-Place

Monterey County Health Officer, Dr Edward Moreno has issued a new Health Officer Order to continue Shelter-in-Place, dated May 26. Once the California Department of Public Health posts on its website the County Health Officer’s COVID-19 Variance Attestation form this order allows for the businesses affected by the attestation to open. Until the attestation is posted, the May 1 and May 8 Shelter in Place Orders remain in effect.

This new Order aligns the County Health Officer Shelter-in-Place Order with State Stay-at-Home Order to fully join the State in Stage 2 and continue to move with the State through Stages 3 and 4. The California Department of Public Health is reviewing the County Health Officer’s COVID-19 Variance Attestation form.

When the State posts the Attestation, the following businesses and activities may resume in Monterey County.

Dine-in restaurants with modifications.

Hair salons and barber shops with modifications.

Businesses must establish a written, worksite-specific COVID-19 prevention plan, provide employee training, screen for symptoms of COVID-19, implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols and maintain physical distancing measures. State requirements for dine-in restaurants and hair salons and barber shops can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/.

–Monterey County Health Dept.

https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health

