Update from SPCA: 482 Pets & growing

Here’s the latest information from SPCA Monterey County:

The SPCA is rescuing, evacuating, and sheltering animals from the local fires.

We are currently sheltering 482 pets, including dogs, cats, kittens, parrots, parakeets, pigeons, fish, chickens, ducks, peacocks, geese, goats, hamsters, a pig, rabbits, tortoises, a bearded dragon, and chinchillas. More animals are being rescued and evacuated, so these numbers will continue to grow.

We are also evacuating numerous large animals including horses, alpaca, emus, sheep, and more from evacuation areas and helping residents find safe shelter for hundreds of horses and barn pets.

If you are given orders to evacuate, please take your pets with you. If you need assistance with evacuations or sheltering, please call us at 831-373-2631 during the day or 831-264-5455 at night. If you are self-evacuating large animals like horses, please call us so we can direct you to safe shelter.

Thank you to all our donors who make this work possible. Our hearts are with everyone affected by these fires.

How You Can Help:

Prepare for a Disaster and See the Latest News: www.spcamc.org/disaster

Donate: www.spcamc.org/fire