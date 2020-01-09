    • Which Name Will Peng-Win?

    It’s that time of year again! The Monterey Bay Aquarium has a new chick that’s all fluffed up and ready to be named. The only problem is that we can’t decide which name to pick for her! Help us by casting your vote.

    posted to Cedar Street Times on January 9, 2020

  • Beach Report Card

    This is the Heal the Bay Beach Report Card for Monterey Peninsula beaches, which reports water quality grades, or when relevant, weather advisories. An A to F grade is assigned based on the health risks of swimming or surfing at that location. Look at the "dry" grade for all days except those "wet" days during and within 3 days after a rainstorm. Click here for more information on the Beach Report Card. Click the name of the beach when it pops up for more details, or choose a beach below.

    AsilomarCarmelLovers PointMunicipal Wharf 2 (Monterey)Upper Del Monte Beach (Monterey)San Carlos Beach (Cannery Row)Stillwater Cove (Pebble Beach)Spanish Bay

    adapted from Heal the Bay, brc.healthebay.org
