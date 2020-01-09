Which Name Will Peng-Win?

Calendar of Events

Saturday January 4

Library Book Sale

at St. Mary’s

10am – 4pm

Yellow Dot Sale

All yellow dot books 5 for $1

New Library Programs

Mondays Starting Jan. 6

Pop-Up Children’s and Teen’s

Library

at the Farmers’ Market

Check out our latest children and

teen books!

Play a board game, card game or

seek and find.

MONDAYS 3:00 pm-3:30 pm

Wednesdays Starting

January 8

Drop-in Crafternoon

Make and take something fun!

WEDNESDAYS, 3:30 pm- 4:30 pm

Tues., January 14

Monterey Parkinson’s Support

Group Meeting

Managing the emotional aspects

of Parkinson’s’ Diagnosis

Martin Skerritt , LCSW-CHOMP,

3:00 pm

Sally Griffin Active Living Center

700 Jewell Ave. Pacific Grove

NO RSVP needed

Wednesday January 15

Monterey Neuropathy Support

Group meeting

10:30am – noon

First Presbyterian Church

Fellowship Hall,

501 El Dorado, Monterey

Group discussion on causes and

effects of neuropathy,

and on a possible breakthrough in

new pain medication that is now

in clinical trials.

625-3407 pnhelp.org

Activities at the Library’s

temporary home

Pacific Grove Public Library

542 Lighthouse Ave Suite 111

Pacific Grove

Tuesdays at 11 am

Preschool Stories

Thursdays at 11 am

Baby Rhyme

Wednesdays at 3:45 pm

Wacky Wednesday

First Wednesday of the

month

at 5-6:30 pm

“Lego” my Library

Second Wednesday of the

month

at 12:00 pm

Music with MaryLee (all ages)

Jan. 14, 2020

Program begins

GriefShare

6:30-8:30

831-655-0100