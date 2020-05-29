Worship Services and Cultural Ceremonies Can Reopen Under Guidelines

On Monday, May 25, 2020, the California Department of Public Health announced the statewide reopening of places of worship for religious services. These organizations can reopen in Monterey County, if they meet the State of California’s criteria. Under the new guidance, places of worship can hold religious services and funerals that limit attendance to 25% of a building’s capacity or up to 100 attendees, which ever is lower. The new guidance for religious services and cultural ceremonies encourages organizations to continue online services and activities to protect individuals who are most at risk for more severe COVID-19, including older adults and people with specific medical conditions. In 21 days, the California Department of Public Health, in consultation with local departments of public health, will review and assess the impact of the religious services guidelines and provide further direction as part of a phased-in restoration of activities. This 21-day interval accounts for seven days for religious communities to prepare and reopen in addition to a 14-day incubation period of COVID-19. More information about reopening is available at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/