You’ll need change for parking again in Monterey

Paid parking is back! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with the resulting Monterey County Shelter in Place order, the Parking Division suspended paid parking enforcement in mid-March. The Parking Division is transitioning back to paid parking on June 1, 2020 as more people begin using city lots and on-street parking.
“While public health remains the primary concern, we are carefully re-opening our parking division to support the local economic recovery of our City and businesses,” said Parking Superintendent Cristie Steffy.
As the City of Monterey begins to reopen over the next several weeks, on-street parking compliance is essential for managing turnover for businesses who rely on customers accessing their locations throughout the day.
Here is what to expect:
- Continued enforcement of parking of safety and access violations such as: no parking zones, loading zone, disabled parking, blocking access violations;
- Courtesy notices will be placed on vehicles parked at metered locations and signage on kiosks to adhere to paid parking times May 27 – June 1;
- Paid parking enforcement in lots and on-street fully resumes June 2nd;
- New citation fees go into effect June 1;
- Time restricted parking will be subject to enforcement in commercial zones; however continued temporary suspension of residential neighborhood enforcement will remain in effect until shelter in place orders are lifted.
- Curbside pickup zones designated to help businesses with take-out orders remain in effect;
- To increase convenience and minimize physical contact you are encouraged to utilize the ParkMobile app. monterey.org/Services/Parking/parkmobile